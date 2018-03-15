Arsenal v AC Milan Live Stream : Guide and Live Updates from the Emirates as Europa League glory beckons for Gunners

Arsenal have a handy two goal advantage as they head into their home tie with Italian giants AC Milan in the second leg of their Europa League clash (KO Thursday 18th March, 20:05).

How to Watch Arsenal vs AC Milan:

Arsenal hold a two goal advantage going into their Europa League Last Sixteen second leg against AC Milan tonight in what was an impressive performance in Italy.

The Gunners produced, arguably, their best performance of the season so far at the San Siro to put them firmly in control of the tie ahead of the return leg at the Emirates.

Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey helped end a run of four straight defeats and relieve some pressure on under fire boss Arsene Wenger.

The last time AC Milan visited the Emirates

This is what happened last time an @acmilan team came to the Emirates ? pic.twitter.com/z3rCEr0mYV — TheArsenalFoundation (@AFC_Foundation) March 15, 2018

Following their impressive display over I Rossoneri Arsenal are now 4/1 to win the Europa League outright, and with Wenger’s job hanging in the balance it would be typical of them to go all the way and end what has been a disastrous season on a high.

AC Milan have to go for it at the Emirates, which could play into the hands of Arsenal who have the pace and cutting edge to hit the Italians on the counter attack.

Arsenal look to finish the job against Milan tonight

Gattuso’s side will be pumped up following last week’s poor showing and you’d expect them to get on the scoresheet. In fact I fancy a bit of a goal fest and over 2.5 goals is available at 4/5.

Shkodran Mustafi should be available for Arsenal. The defender limped out of Sunday’s win over Watford, but has made a speedy recovery.

Arsenal v AC Milan Team News

Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal could also feature but Alexandre Lacazette remains sidelined. Danny Welbeck is expected to lead the line for Arsenal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ineligible.

The visitors have a number of injury concerns of their own! Gattuso will be without Davide Calabria, Ignazio Abate, Andrea Conti, Fabio Borini and Andrea Conti for their trip to London.

This is a game that could produce plenty of goals and with Arsenal looking to avoid doing an Arsenal then you’d expect them to put in a professional display. Arsenal win and over 2.5 goals is a good bet at 21/10.