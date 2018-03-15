Barcelona legend puts deadline on crucial decision over possible upcoming exit

Few exceed the impact and influence that Andres Iniesta has had on Barcelona for well over a decade as he has established himself as a club icon.

The 33-year-old has made 661 appearances for the Catalan giants since making his senior debut in 2002, which followed on from a successful stint with the ‘B’ team having come through the youth ranks.

SEE MORE: What Antonio Conte said to Lionel Messi after Barcelona win, defeated boss reveals conversation

After all these years the affection from the supporters hasn’t waned, as evidenced by the reception that he received when he was substituted in the second half of the win over Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

With eight La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies and three FIFA Club World Cups along with many other pieces of silverware to his name, Iniesta has undoubtedly written his name into club folklore.

However, he has now conceded that an emotional exit could be on the way in a matter of months, as he will make a decision on his future before the end of April as to whether he’ll stay at the Nou Camp or potentially move to China.

“I will decide before April 30. It will be the most honest decision for me and for the club,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN. “There are still a few weeks left. There are two options: stay at Barcelona or go to China. Nothing has changed from what I said when I renewed my contract.”

Should the Barcelona legend choose to leave, it will set up an emotional departure, wth the club undoubtedly expected to pay tribute to everything he’s done for Barcelona throughout his career.

Nevertheless, with the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Champions League still to contend for, all concerned will be hoping that Iniesta gets what could potentially be the perfect send off with more major honours to show for his efforts.