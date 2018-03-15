Chelsea rival Inter Milan and Napoli for Juventus star, transfer hinges on major condition

Chelsea are reportedly considering a summer transfer window swoop to rival Inter Milan and Napoli for the signing of Juventus left-back Kwadwo Asamoah.

The Blues would likely only move for the 29-year-old if current manager Antonio Conte leaves his post as manager, according to Calciomercato.

Asamoah has been a key player for Juventus for a number of years now, and Calciomercato report he’s also likely to be a summer target for Serie A rivals Inter and Napoli.

It remains to be seen if he will remain in Italy or try a new challenge in England – that is, if Chelsea do decide to firm up their interest in him at all.

With Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri as Chelsea’s current options at left wing-back, there doesn’t seem an obvious need to add the Ghanaian into the mix as well.

Still, depth is always useful, and Alonso has also been linked as a potential transfer target for Real Madrid in a report today from Spanish outlet Don Balon.

If Alonso were to be snapped up by the Spanish giants, Chelsea could do far worse than bring in an experienced professional such as Asamoah.