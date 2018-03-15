Real Madrid cool Eden Hazard & Thibaut Courtois transfer pursuit to target £44m Chelsea star instead

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly switching his focus from Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois to target Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso instead, according to Don Balon.

This would be something of a surprise move by the Spanish giants, who have long been linked strongly with a major interest in landing one or both of Hazard and Courtois from Chelsea.

Diario Gol recently suggested Real were confident of landing Hazard in a swap deal involving Isco, while Don Balon have also reported of Courtois contacting Madrid about a move due to being aware of Perez’s desire to make wholesale changes this summer.

Still, the latest from Don Balon is that Real are keen to sign left wing-back Alonso after watching last night’s Champions League defeat to Barcelona.

Alonso has certainly done well in his relatively brief time in England so far, continuing to perform at a high standard and with high energy and commitment even in this frustrating second season for him at Stamford Bridge.

Madrid will need to think about replacing the legendary Marcelo in that position soon enough, and Alonso seems a strong candidate for Los Blancos after his success in a Chelsea shirt.