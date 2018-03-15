£50m Premier League star reveals Manchester United approach as he seeks transfer away

Manchester United have made contact with the representatives of one of the Premier League’s biggest names about a potential summer transfer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have touched base with the entourage of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin and asked to be kept informed about his plans in the coming months.

MEN claim they’ve been told by sources close to Bellerin that United are interested, and this follows plenty of recent speculation over the Spain international’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

Long regarded as one of the brightest young defenders in the game, it would be little surprise if Bellerin felt the need to move on to bigger things at the end of the season.

While the MEN maintain that the 22-year-old is committed to his current Arsenal contract, which expires in 2023, according to Transfermarkt, there has been talk that he’s considering a change before then.

CaughtOffside were recently informed that Bellerin had spoken of a desire to leave north London within the next year or so to pursue a new challenge.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, have recently reported that Arsenal could accept around £50million for the player, which seems a decent price in this market.

Despite Antonio Valencia’s fine form at right-back under Jose Mourinho, the Ecuadorian will turn 33 in August and surely cannot go on at the highest level for much longer.

Bellerin’s pace and quality in attack make him ideal for a club of United’s traditions, and they do have a decent recent record of raiding rivals Arsenal, having signed Alexis Sanchez this January and Robin van Persie a few years ago.