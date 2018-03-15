Man Utd legend makes SHOCKING revelation about Alexis Sanchez’s relationship with Jose Mourinho

Manchester United legend Paul Ince has made a big claim about Alexis Sanchez and manager Jose Mourinho following his January transfer from Arsenal.

The Chile international has not started well at Old Trafford since leaving the Gunners, looking a shadow of the player who shone as one of the best in the world in his three and a half years at the Emirates Stadium.

Ince believes Sanchez is now regretting joining United instead of waiting to move to rival suitors Manchester City at the end of the season, as was an option as he headed towards the end of his Arsenal contract.

The former Red Devils midfielder says the 29-year-old doesn’t click with Mourinho and his style of football, and that he would clearly have been a better fit under Pep Guardiola.

‘I’d bet that he probably wished he’d waited until the end of the season and gone to another team,’ Ince told Paddy Power.

‘It’s evident, from watching United since he joined, that he doesn’t suit how Jose Mourinho plays football.

‘You could see him fitting in at Manchester City better.’

Sanchez put in one of his worst performances in a United shirt as the club lost 2-1 to Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek.

Mourinho recently said United would not see the best of the player until next season, but is that really an excuse for a proven Premier League forward on the highest wages in the country?