Chelsea ready to pay £119million to beat Liverpool to marquee attacker transfer

Chelsea are reportedly on the prowl for Real Madrid attacking midfielder and rumoured Liverpool transfer target Marco Asensio, according to sources in Spain.

The Blues could do with strengthening in attack after exiting the Champions League after a 3-0 defeat at Barcelona this week, in a result that likely solidifies this season as one of failure and disappointment at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are also struggling to make it into the top four after some poor domestic form recently, and a player like Asensio could be just what’s needed to get them back to their best next season.

According to Don Balon, the west Londoners could be prepared to offer as much as £119million for the Spain international, in what would be a club-record purchase and the most expensive Premier League signing of all time.

However, Liverpool have also been linked with Asensio in recent times, with Diario Gol recently claiming the Reds had joined Chelsea in submitting a bid for the 22-year-old.

Chelsea’s need is arguably greater, though, with Liverpool already looking strong in attack thanks to the scintillating form of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane for so much of this season.