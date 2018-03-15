Photo: Arsenal fans prepare to unveil new pro-Wenger banner at AC Milan game

Few figures in football split opinion like Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, and a new storm could be brewing at the Emirates on Thursday night.

The Gunners take on AC Milan in the second leg of their last-16 Europa League tie, and will have a two-goal cushion after bagging two important away goals in an impressive display in the first leg.

That was followed by another top performance in the win over Watford at the weekend, and so the last two results have undoubtedly lifted some of the gloom hanging over Arsenal.

Nevertheless, it won’t be enough for many to move on from demanding change at the club, as ultimately the Gunners are still set to fall way short of expectations in the Premier League as they battle for a top-four finish, while there is still a long way to go in the Europa League even if they do see off Milan.

As for Wenger, the veteran tactician has faced a very public backlash from many Arsenal supporters for years now, with many desperate to see a change made in order to stop the decline of the club as they seem to be slipping further adrift of their rivals each year.

The Frenchman has a contract until the end of next season, but particularly after recent defeats prior to that bounce-back win over Milan, calls for Wenger to go became louder once more.

However, as seen in the tweet below, there are those who still support him, perhaps in terms of showing respect for what he has done for Arsenal as opposed to being entirely happy with him staying on, and they intend on displaying a new banner during the game against Milan on Thursday.

As noted by the Metro in 2013, and with reports of many similar instances since then, banners aimed at Wenger have caused problems in the stands in the past and this could threaten to be a similar story.

ArsenalFan TV regular DT has had his say on the matter, as seen in his tweet below, and he fears that it will only lead to further issues between supporters.

It remains to be seen if we get a first look at the new banner this week, but as far as Wenger and his players are concerned, they have to stay focused on the task in hand and avoid a situation where they give supporters the opportunity to get on their backs again.

Tomorrow night will see a new Arsène Wenger banner unveiled. It is going to drive his haters mad. Can’t wait to see it. #MadnessIncoming — FK ?? (@fkhanage) March 14, 2018