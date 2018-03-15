Video: Roy Keane slams Jose Mourinho for one key reason, labels one Man Utd star a ‘schoolboy’

It’s fair to say that former Man Utd midfielder Roy Keane wasn’t impressed with what he saw this week against Sevilla in the Champions League.

The Red Devils crashed out of the competition 2-1 on aggregate after losing at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, in a game that many were tipping them to win and advance to the quarter-finals.

Instead, a double from Wissam Ben Yedder did the damage for the Spaniards, and Jose Mourinho was left to analyse a costly defeat with heavy criticism coming from supporters and pundits alike.

In fairness, Keane has offered a balanced assessment of the situation at Man Utd, defending the Portuguese tactician and the players to an extent.

However, he has also picked out key areas in which he feels as though they’re in the wrong and that involves both the manager and his squad.

For Mourinho, the ITV Sport pundit blasted his acknowledgement of the Charity Shield as a major trophy, as evidently he doesn’t see it that way and believes that the club shouldn’t be treating it as such and ultimately lowering their standards and expectations.

United won the League Cup and Europa League last season too, and while those trophies can be celebrated, Keane seemingly doesn’t think much of the season curtain-raiser.

Meanwhile, he also had a word on Paul Pogba who came on in the second half against Sevilla and failed to have a positive impact on the game.

Keane labelled parts of his effort on Tuesday as making him look like a ‘schoolboy’, particularly his reaction to Sevilla’s first goal and his lack of influence thereafter.

In turn, it’s another scathing assessment from the Irishman who knows what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford, but one which can’t really be argued with as he’s given his honest and frank thoughts on the situation at his former club.

When you are including the Charity Shield as a major trophy, then you are in trouble says Roy Keane.#MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/UgmQ0hTydf — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 14, 2018