Liverpool ready to pay £70million to beat Chelsea & Real Madrid to dream transfer

Liverpool are reportedly ready to ruin Real Madrid’s transfer plans with a £70million offer for Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer.

The Reds urgently look in need of strengthening in goal for next season and Alisson is fast emerging as one of the top shot-stoppers in the world after some stunning form in Serie A this season.

Alisson could be a great buy for Liverpool as they look for an upgrade on Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, but other clubs have also been linked as being in the running.

Don Balon‘s latest is that Liverpool plan to offer around £70m to beat Real Madrid to the Brazilian’s signature, while another recent report from Don Balon suggested Chelsea were looking at him as they anticipate losing Thibaut Courtois.

Alisson would undoubtedly strengthen any of these sides, but Liverpool’s apparent stepping up of their interest should be encouraging to their fans.

Liverpool’s attack has been superb for so much of this season so tightening up at the back with a new top class ‘keeper could be just what’s needed to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s side can mount a stronger challenge for the Premier League title next season.