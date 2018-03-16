Arsenal injury news: Wenger offers Koscielny update after setback in AC Milan win

Arsenal successfully booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but there was a setback along the way with Laurent Koscielny’s injury.

The Gunners secured a 3-1 win over AC Milan at the Emirates on Thursday night, building on their 2-0 win in the first leg at the San Siro last week to advance to the next round.

However, their defensive stalwart lasted less than 10 minutes after he was forced off with a knock, but Arsene Wenger sounded relatively positive on the injury when discussing it after the game.

“He got a kick on his back, we don’t think it’s bad. But he cramped up and couldn’t go on,” the French tactician said, as per The Sun.

Although he has received his fair share of criticism this season too with some below-par performances, there’s no denying that Koscielny’s experience and quality makes a different in the backline, especially in Europe as seen in the two meetings with Milan.

In turn, Arsenal won’t want to be without him for long, although they are helped by the fact that there is a break now until April 1 due to the international break which will give him an opportunity to recover without having to miss games.

It didn’t look great for the Frenchman in truth as he limped off in visible pain to be replaced by Calum Chambers, although based on his back-to-back displays against the Italian giants, perhaps the 23-year-old will be ready to step in and fill the void if Koscielny is sidelined for a significant period with the all-important run-in to end the season coming up.

Arsenal return to action when they host Stoke City at the Emirates on April 1.