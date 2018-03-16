Arsenal ready to smash their transfer record to beat Liverpool to €100million star

Arsenal are reportedly ready to smash their transfer record by meeting the €100million release clause of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Liverpool are also monitoring the Slovenia international’s situation, according to AS, with both Premier League clubs in desperate need of a new signing between the sticks for next season.

Arsenal urgently need an upgrade on ageing star Petr Cech, who has not looked at his best recently, while David Ospina is also not much of a backup.

Liverpool, meanwhile, need to improve on both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius as contenders for the no.1 spot at Anfield, and it’s little surprise to see a quality shot-stopper like Oblak attract their interests.

The 25-year-old has stood out as one of the best players in Diego Simeone’s side in recent times, and looks like having what it takes to make the step up to a bigger club.

The lure of the Premier League could surely be tempting for Oblak, and AS suggest Arsenal are really stepping up their efforts to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

If they do pay Oblak’s €100m buy-out clause, it would smash their current record fee paid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by some way, with BBC Sport reporting they forked out £56m for him in January.