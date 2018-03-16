‘Avoided Atletico Madrid’ – Relieved Arsenal fans react to Europa League draw

Arsenal will face CSKA Moscow in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, and it’s fair to say that many supporters were relieved they aren’t taking on Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners defeated AC Milan in the last round which will undoubtedly give them confidence going forward, but there is still a long way to go in the competition.

SEE MORE: Europa League draw: Arsenal handed tough trip to Russia, avoid Atletico Madrid

Ultimately, it’s now their most important objective as they look to find a way to get back to the Champions League next season, but they’ll have to overcome CSKA in order to book their place in the semi-finals.

While that will be a tough assignment in itself, especially the away leg in Russia, many Arsenal fans were just happy to avoid many people’s favourites to win the competition in Atleti for the time being with the Spanish giants taking on Sporting instead.

It remains to be seen if both prevail and potentially set up a date deeper in the tournament, but the focus for Arsenal has to be on CSKA regardless of the fan reaction below.

Having secured back-to-back wins over Milan coupled with the victory over Watford, confidence will be high within the Arsenal camp currently. They now have a break until their next outing with Stoke City visiting the Emirates on April 1, before CSKA visit London on April 5 with the return leg on April 12.

Avoided Atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/crlyU1Npce — Jahan Miah (@AllAboutTheAFC) March 16, 2018

Ok thank god we aren’t against atletico madrid! — Lachie Cornish (@LachieC17) March 16, 2018