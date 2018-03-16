Bad news for Tottenham: Euro giants make Pochettino contact claims former star

Mauricio Pochettino has done an excellent job at Tottenham, but according to former Bayern Munich ace Dietmar Hamann, the German giants could be eyeing a move.

After being appointed in 2014, the 46-year-old tactician has made Spurs a regular fixture in the top four of the Premier League and candidates for silverware but have ultimately have fell short.

SEE MORE: Terrible news for Tottenham: Timeline on Kane’s injury setback, key games he could miss

Combined with his ability to develop young English talent in the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane though, he has done an all-round impressive job considering he hasn’t spent as heavily as his rivals at the top of the table.

In turn, it’s easy to see why any top club from around Europe would be keen on prising him away from Tottenham, and Hamann is tipping Bayern to make a move as they will need to identify and appoint a long-term replacement for Jupp Heynckes.

“I know Bayern have been in contact with Pochettino and that he was an option – and might still be,” he is quoted as telling Sky Sports by The Sun.

“It is about picking the best coach possible. For me, that man is Pochettino.”

The above seems to be more Hamann’s opinion rather than actual substantial evidence that Pochettino could still be in the running for the job when Heynckes steps down.

What isn’t for debate is the fact that Bayern have undoubtedly benefited from the stability and coaching from the veteran tactician, but with a long-term plan if Pochettino were to come in, it could help them maintain their high current standards while also planning for the future.

Pochettino hasn’t yet won any major trophies to really make himself a standout candidate for the top European clubs, but perhaps a move away from Tottenham would allow him to build an impressive silverware collection.

With the progress at Spurs in mind coupled with a squad that he’s built and a new stadium on the way, there are certainly plenty of reasons to snub interest from elsewhere though.