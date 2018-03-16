Barcelona fearful that influential figure will seal exit this summer

Barcelona stalwart Andres Iniesta has revealed that he will make a decision on his future before the end of next month, but the club reportedly fear his choice will be to leave.

Despite being set to turn 34 in May, the club icon has still made 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season as he has been crucial to Ernesto Valverde’s plans.

SEE MORE: Barcelona rival Manchester United for transfer of ideal Andres Iniesta replacement

His influence is down in terms of goals and assists as he’s managed just one goal and three assists this season, but in relation to Barcelona’s style of play and adding experience to the squad, he’s irreplaceable.

Speaking about his future after the win over Chelsea in the Champions League this week, the Spanish international conceded that he will make a decision next month and ultimately has two options on the table.

“I will decide before April 30. It will be the most honest decision for me and for the club. There are still a few weeks left. There are two options: stay at Barcelona or go to China. Nothing has changed from what I said when I renewed my contract,” he is quoted as saying this week, as per ESPN.

At 33, Iniesta arguably has one last chance of landing a lucrative deal in the Far East this summer, and so with the money likely to be on offer, it would be difficult to begrudge him effectively cashing in if he chooses to move to China.

That’s the fear Barca have it seems, as Sport claim that the club are concerned that he will choose to embark on a new challenge.

Nevertheless, it would be sad to see him leave the Nou Camp given what he has achieved with the Catalan giants, winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies among many other trophies.

Having come up through the youth ranks, Iniesta has been with Barcelona for over two decades, and so his absence will certainly be a painful one moving forward if he chooses to depart but it’s noted that the La Liga leaders will have no ill-feeling if he opts to leave.