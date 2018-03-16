Champions League draw: Liverpool and Man City clash in standout quarter-final tie

The Champions League quarter-final draw was made in Nyon on Friday afternoon, and as expected there are some mouth-watering ties to look forward to.

Liverpool will face Manchester City in what is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch, as the two Premier League giants will do battle for a place in the last four.

The two sides were involved in a thrilling clash at Anfield in January which ended 4-3 to the hosts, and with both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola playing an attractive brand of football in their own respective ways, it promises to be a great tie.

Elsewhere, Barcelona will take on Roma, Sevilla face Bayern Munich and Juventus go to battle with Real Madrid in a repeat of last year’s final.

It promises to be a thrilling set of fixtures, with all ties finely poised at this stage as all eight teams have deserved their place in the draw and will be a difficult proposition.

Nevertheless, all eyes will naturally be on that all Premier League encounter, and it remains to be seen whether it will be Klopp or Guardiola who come out on top.

Champions League draw in full:

Barcelona vs Roma

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

Juventus vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Manchester City