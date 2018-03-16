Chelsea star decides when he’ll push for Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has reportedly decided when he plans to push for a summer transfer to Real Madrid, according to Spanish source Don Balon.

The Belgium international is considering his future at Stamford Bridge due to the Blues’ struggles this season, with a Champions League place for next term now looking in serious doubt.

Chelsea are currently four points off fourth spot in the Premier League and have been dumped out of the Champions League by Barcelona following a 4-1 aggregate defeat.

There is now a risk that that could cost them their star player in Hazard as Don Balon claim he’ll look to force a transfer once the club is confirmed as not making it back into Europe’s top club competition next season.

The 27-year-old is not prepared to sit and watch as other top clubs and players compete for the trophy, with the former Lille man ambitious and determined to pick up major honours himself.

Hazard has won two Premier League titles and the PFA Player of the Year prize during his time with Chelsea but may feel he could take that up a level and win the Champions League or Ballon d’Or elsewhere.