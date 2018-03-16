Real Madrid rival Man United for transfer of star who impressed Florentino Perez during Barcelona vs Chelsea

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Chelsea winger Willian after his impressive displays against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Brazil international was one of the few Blues players to really impress at all over both legs as Barca won the tie 4-1 on aggregate to make it into the quarter-finals.

According to Don Balon, this has seen Perez identify Willian as one name to potentially come in and help replace Cristiano Ronaldo in his attack.

The Spanish outlet also mention interest from his old manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, who are another team looking in need of more inspiration up front next season.

Willian has certainly been in fine form recently and does not look like a player Chelsea would want to let go, but the 29-year-old may feel he could do with a new challenge after a frustrating campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Having played his part in two Premier League title wins during his time in west London, Willian may feel a move to somewhere like Real Madrid would be his last shot at picking up some major silverware.

This would be bad news for United, however, who could do with raiding their rivals again after the success of Nemanja Matic since he joined last summer.