Europa League draw: Arsenal handed tough trip to Russia, avoid Atletico Madrid

Arsenal will have to travel to Russia to face CSKA Moscow in their Europa League quarter-final tie after the draw was made in Nyon on Friday.

The Gunners saw off AC Milan in the last round as they put a difficult run of form behind them to bounce back in style against the Italian giants.

In turn, Arsene Wenger will hope that they can use that momentum to their advantage after also sweeping aside Watford last weekend, but will face a difficult away trip in the second leg against CSKA.

As a result, they’ll be hopeful of securing a positive result at the Emirates to give them an advantage, but it remains to be seen if they can maintain their current form and book their spot in the last four.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig face Marseille, Atletico Madrid take on Sporting Lisbon and Lazio meet Salzburg with most evenly poised as Arsenal will be desperate to advance.

The winner of the Europa League of course gets a direct path back to the Champions League next season, and given that they’re faltering in the Premier League this year, it could be their best route back to Europe’s top table.

The first legs of each tie will be played on April 5, with the return fixture a week later on April 12 as the fixture schedule will also start to get busy for all concerned in the business end of the campaign.

Europa League draw in full:

RB Leipzig vs Marseille

Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow

Atletico Madrid vs Sporting CP

Lazio vs Salzburg