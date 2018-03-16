£80m goal machine decides on next club after holding Arsenal & Chelsea transfer talks

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly been snubbed by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski after his representatives held talks with both clubs.

Back Chelsea to beat Leicester on Sunday to win £1 MILLION in Betfair’s FREE TO PLAY Pick 6 game – Follow This Link to register and play (over 18s only, one entry per customer, terms apply) Entries close at 3pm Saturday, so get your selections in before then!

The Poland international has, however, seemingly reached an agreement in principle to seal a transfer to Real Madrid this summer provided the two clubs can strike a deal.

MORE: €80m star ready to snub Manchester United transfer for Chelsea for damning reason

This is according to Mundo Deportivo, who report Lewandowski’s agent has been negotiating his departure from the Allianz Arena, which follows on from other recent speculation over his future.

The Spanish outlet claims Lewandowski’s reps have also held talks with Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain but that his clear preference is to move to Madrid.

This seems an ideal signing for Los Blancos’ needs for next season, with current first-choice centre-forward Karim Benzema not at his best for some time now.

Lewandowski would be a major upgrade if he can take his superb goal-scoring record from Bayern with him to the Bernabeu, with the 29-year-old scoring 142 goals in 183 games for the club.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is undoubtedly up there with the finest strikers in world football right now and is just the kind of big name Real like to have in their ranks.

Kicker (translation via the Metro) recently reported that Manchester United were in talks over an £80million move for Lewandowski.