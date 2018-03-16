Lionel Messi will be disappointed, Barcelona superstar didn’t get desired Champions League draw

The Champions League quarter-final draw took place on Friday in Nyon, and subsequently Barcelona and Lionel Messi will prepare to face Roma.

Given their form in La Liga and their run to this point in Europe, the Catalan giants will likely start the tie as favourites, with their Argentine magician continuing to lead their charge in the last round against Chelsea as they prevailed 4-1 on aggregate over the Blues.

However, it’s claimed by Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, that the 30-year-old was hoping it would set up a quarter-final date against Manchester City and former coach Pep Guardiola.

It’s reported that aside from testing himself against the Spanish tactician and compatriot Sergio Aguero, he believed that City’s lack of experience at this stage in Europe could make them vulnerable.

That’s a fair assessment if accurate as just as they’ve taken time to develop into Premier League champions-to-be, it takes additional time to deal with the different level of pressure that comes in Europe against the top teams in the latter stages.

However, none of that will matter now as Messi and Barcelona must focus on finding a way past Roma who put out Shakhtar Donetsk in the last round, and undoubtedly have quality in their side too.

Meanwhile, City and Guardiola have a mouth-watering tie against Liverpool to look forward to, with both sides known for playing exciting attacking football and that was never more evident than in the 4-3 win for the Reds at Anfield in January.

So, it’s suggested that Messi will be disappointed that he hasn’t got Man City next, and now it remains to be seen whether or not both will advance to the last four and potentially set up a date later in the competition.