‘Liverpool have nothing to be scared of’ – LFC and Man City fans react to Champions League draw

Liverpool and Manchester City will meet in the Champions League quarter-finals, and both sets of fans have now reacted to the news.

The draw was made in Nyon on Friday afternoon, with Barcelona taking on Roma, Sevilla facing Bayern Munich and Juventus meeting Real Madrid.

SEE MORE: Champions League draw: Liverpool and Man City clash in standout quarter-final tie

However, the all-Premier League tie has captured most of the attention, with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola set to do battle on the European stage.

The last time these two sides met it ended in a thrilling 4-3 win for Liverpool, and with the first leg at Anfield, they’ll hope to take an advantage into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium the following week.

While the Reds undoubtedly have European pedigree and have enjoyed plenty of memorable nights at Anfield over the years, City are leading the way in the Premier League this season and are chasing a treble.

In turn, it sets up a fascinating encounter between two of the leading lights in English football, and judging from the reaction below, both sets of supporters are confident of their chances of prevailing and advancing to the last four.

For the neutral, it’s a dream draw, albeit perhaps a little early. Naturally, there were also many supporters on both sides and in between bemoaning the fact that the two English sides are meeting so early on, but it still promises to be a thrilling tie.

Liverpool swept aside Porto in the last round while City saw off Basel. This is undoubtedly a step up for both and time will tell who prevails.

Liverpool have nothing to be scared of. City are a fabulous team but we can beat them. We know them. Bring it on. #UCLDraw — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) March 16, 2018

Liverpool can beat Man City over two legs but facing a fellow English side in the Champions League is so uninspiring. Ah well. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) March 16, 2018

If you think City will knock us out then do one off my TL, we are Liverpool, Up the Reds. — Rome to Istanbul (@tedthered77) March 16, 2018

It was meant to be. Liverpool vs Man City for the Champions League quarter-final. They beat us 5-0 with a red card and we beat them 4-3. This will settle it all. #UCLDraw — Furious Firmino (@TheLiverpoolEra) March 16, 2018

Two great European powerhouses drawn against each other with 5 Champions league titles between them. — Stormborn ? (@rogerhuntslfc) March 16, 2018

As long as Sadio doesn’t get sent off we’ll be fine! ? — VI??H (@Vish197) March 16, 2018

Let’s show how passion works in front of money. C’mon you reds. We beat them once, we’ll beat them again. — Dominic Fernando (@dominicvio) March 16, 2018

Let’s show them what a proper European night looks like! #YNWA #6Times — Jurgen Meister?? (@SS_LFC) March 16, 2018

Need to break anfield black magic ! Revenge time — Ashish Nair (@ashish_spoted) March 16, 2018

Shitting it to be honest! That’s the team we fear most in the league. — Kane Dowell (@KaneDowell11) March 16, 2018

will save us a fortune in flights and hotels which we can put towards the semi final trip — @CanalStBlues (@CanalStBlues) March 16, 2018

Congratulations on reaching to Semis of CHAMPAGNE league.? — Abid Khan (@beingabidkhan) March 16, 2018

It’s an easy job for the citizens — Augustine Mbawini (@the_mbawini) March 16, 2018