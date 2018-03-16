‘Liverpool have nothing to be scared of’ – LFC and Man City fans react to Champions League draw

‘Liverpool have nothing to be scared of’ – LFC and Man City fans react to Champions League draw

Liverpool and Manchester City will meet in the Champions League quarter-finals, and both sets of fans have now reacted to the news.

The draw was made in Nyon on Friday afternoon, with Barcelona taking on Roma, Sevilla facing Bayern Munich and Juventus meeting Real Madrid.

However, the all-Premier League tie has captured most of the attention, with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola set to do battle on the European stage.

The last time these two sides met it ended in a thrilling 4-3 win for Liverpool, and with the first leg at Anfield, they’ll hope to take an advantage into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium the following week.

While the Reds undoubtedly have European pedigree and have enjoyed plenty of memorable nights at Anfield over the years, City are leading the way in the Premier League this season and are chasing a treble.

In turn, it sets up a fascinating encounter between two of the leading lights in English football, and judging from the reaction below, both sets of supporters are confident of their chances of prevailing and advancing to the last four.

For the neutral, it’s a dream draw, albeit perhaps a little early. Naturally, there were also many supporters on both sides and in between bemoaning the fact that the two English sides are meeting so early on, but it still promises to be a thrilling tie.

Liverpool swept aside Porto in the last round while City saw off Basel. This is undoubtedly a step up for both and time will tell who prevails.

