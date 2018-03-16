Liverpool in transfer battle with Arsenal to land Spanish international

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly set to lock horns in the transfer market over the signing of Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez.

The 26-year-old has been a regular fixture in Zinedine Zidane’s thoughts this season, making 40 appearances in all competitions and enjoying a decent return of seven goals and 13 assists.

In turn, there doesn’t seem to be any real need for Madrid to sell, although perhaps it comes down to Vazquez and his desire to have a bigger role elsewhere.

Either way, The Mirror report that Liverpool and Arsenal are both keen on the Spaniard, and it’s easy to see why not only based on his form and the quality that he possesses.

As Liverpool look to compete on various fronts moving forward, Jurgen Klopp could be in the market to add quality and depth to his squad alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on the flanks.

With regards to Arsenal, the same could be said for Arsene Wenger given he already has the likes of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at his disposal, although with Alex Iwobi struggling to really kick on in his career and cement his spot in the starting line-up, Vazquez could be a more effective alternative.

Firstly though, it remains to be seen whether or not he can be prised away from the Bernabeu, as although the report suggests that he could be the one seeking an exit, he’s played a lot of minutes this season at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

If that’s not enough, then Liverpool and Arsenal are seemingly waiting in the wings to offer him an alternative option and an opportunity to test himself in the Premier League.