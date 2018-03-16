Real Madrid consider offering two players to Liverpool to help seal stunning transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly considering offering two first-team players to Liverpool as they line up a sensational transfer deal.

Reports in Spain claim Los Blancos want to sign Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah and could be willing to part with two of their own players in order to make it happen.

MORE: Liverpool in transfer battle with Arsenal to land Spanish international

The duo in question would be Karim Benzema and Dani Ceballos, according to Diario Gol, in what could unquestionably be tempting business for Liverpool even if it meant losing one of their best players.

Liverpool only signed Salah from Roma in the summer and he’s been a revelation in his second stint in English football, with Real Madrid seemingly now keen to snap him up.

The 25-year-old could be an upgrade on Gareth Bale on the right-hand side of Madrid’s attack, so no wonder the club are ready to lose two players as part of the deal.

It remains to be seen if the Merseyside giants should accept such a proposal, though replacing one player with two could be decent business.

Ceballos is regarded as a top young talent despite his struggles at the Bernabeu, while Benzema may be past his best but has been one of Europe’s finest forwards for much of the last decade and looks ideally suited for Jurgen Klopp’s side.