Manchester United open talks over signing £100m Premier League star who’s DESPERATE to join

Manchester United have opened talks over a stunning £100million transfer raid on rivals Tottenham for Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen.

CaughtOffside understands the Red Devils have been in touch with the 26-year-old’s agent about the possibility of a move to Old Trafford this summer and have been given encouraging signals by his representative Martin Schoots.

Sources close to Eriksen have told CaughtOffside he and his team are tempted by the chance of a move to United as he is aware he could more than double his wages were he to move.

The former Ajax man earns just £75,000 a week with Tottenham, who have set strict limits in terms of wages at the club for some time now.

This could hurt them, however, as United make their interest known in signing Eriksen, who has been one of Europe’s top playmakers for the last few seasons.

Jose Mourinho’s side could certainly do with the Denmark international’s creativity in his side after a dismal showing against Sevilla in the side’s Champions League exit this week.

United are yet to see the best of players like Alexis Sanchez in attacking midfield, while Mourinho seems reluctant to use Paul Pogba in a more advanced role or hand regular starts to Juan Mata.

Eriksen has shone for Spurs and could be ideal for this Red Devils outfit, and it seems he’s now becoming one of the club’s priority targets.

United will also seek to strengthen deeper in midfield this summer, with CaughtOffside also recently learning that PSG midfielder Marco Verratti is also on their radar.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham themselves can stretch to give Eriksen a deal to his liking, but it would also make sense if the player felt it was time to move on to a more established European super-club after five impressive years in north London without any silverware to show for it.

Eriksen would likely cost around £100million, as reported by the Independent earlier this season amid interest in the Dane from Barcelona.