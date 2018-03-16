Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho sends clear message to club over £88million transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made it clear he thinks David de Gea is at the club for the long term despite ongoing transfer rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

The Red Devils boss has today been quoted as saying he anticipates the Spain international will be at Old Trafford for many years to come despite talk that Real want him this summer.

Don Balon claim De Gea is Madrid’s number one target in goal as they seek a big-name upgrade on Keylor Navas in that position, though they report that United would also ask for around £88million for their star shot-stopper.

In fairness, that seems a perfectly plausible fee in this current market, and Mourinho has gone one step further by today mentioning De Gea as among players who should be at the club for some time.

‘One day when I leave the next Manchester United manager will find here [Romelu] Lukaku, [Nemanja] Matic, of course De Gea from many years ago, they will find players with a different mentality, quality, different background, with a different status, different know-how,’ Mourinho is quoted in the Metro.

The Portuguese will hope Real Madrid were listening, and there’s no question he can ill afford to lose the 27-year-old after his starring displays this season as he’ll need all the top talent he can get to help close the gap on Manchester City next season.