€80m star ready to snub Manchester United transfer for Chelsea for damning reason

Reports in Spain claim Manchester United could miss out on a big-name transfer to Chelsea for a particularly damning reason.

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is wanted by the Red Devils but would prefer a switch to Chelsea as he doesn’t fancy working under Jose Mourinho because of his tactics.

According to Don Balon, Bale is unconvinced by the prospect of moving to United as he feels he’d be asked to do too much defensively by Mourinho, and he’d be more open to joining Chelsea or Tottenham instead.

The Wales international could undoubtedly improve any of those sides if he were to move back to the Premier League for a second spell, but it’s a big worry for United if they cannot attract a player of his calibre.

Bale looks needed by Mourinho as he’ll be under pressure to build a more attacking side for next season following his side’s total inability to keep up with Manchester City this term as well as his side’s shock exit to Sevilla in the Champions League this week.

Another report from Don Balon has claimed United would be ready to pay around €80million for Bale, though there’s some sense in not going higher in that due to his recent injury record.

Still, he may end up in London instead with either Chelsea or Spurs as Mourinho’s negative tactics put him off.

A stark warning for United as they surely consider Mourinho’s position after his failure this season?