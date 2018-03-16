Real Madrid quintet linked with shock exodus, Man Utd and PL rivals make contact

A number of key Real Madrid players have been linked with an exit this summer and it’s debatable as to how much sense such departures would make for the club.

Los Blancos have fallen way short of the expected standards this season, as they sit 15 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona with 10 games remaining, while they won’t even contest the Copa del Rey final.

In turn, the Champions League remains their only hope of silverware, although they didn’t always convince through the group stage either and so question marks have been raised over the squad moving forward.

Admittedly, they arguably do need tweaks to the group, particularly with a long-term plan in mind with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and others all on the wrong side of 30.

However, according to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, the five players being linked with an exit are Gareth Bale, Isco, Marco Asensio, Modric and Toni Kroos.

Further, it’s added that Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City have already made ‘approaches’ for Bale, Isco and Asensio, and so it remains to be seen whether or not they are able to prise any of them away from the Bernabeu.

Isco (25) and Asensio (22) could be the future of the team given their quality and room for further development, and so those exits would surely make no sense.

Kroos is still in the peak years of his career at 28, while perhaps with Bale’s injury record in mind and Modric’s age, they could be replaced if the right individuals are available to come in and fill their positions.

Nevertheless, while it will be music to the ears of Man Utd, Chelsea and City fans if that trio mentioned above are on the market this summer, it will surely only raise additional questions about Real Madrid’s planning for the future if they allow certain individuals to leave.