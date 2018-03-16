Real Madrid star ADMITS Jose Mourinho made indirect APPROACH to sign him

It has now been revealed that Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho did indeed make an attempt to secure a reunion with one of his old players at Real Madrid.

The Portuguese tactician appears to have plenty of options in his current United squad in defence, but as noted in an interview with AS, Madrid star Raphael Varane has revealed an approach was made for him.

While the French international added that it wasn’t direct contact from Mourinho himself, as seen below via AS, he did concede that there was an effort made by the Red Devils to try and prise him away from the Bernabeu.

Q: Was there a call from Mourinho to go to United?

A: “No, not directly. There were contacts, but not directly.”

The 24-year-old has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season as he is crucial figure in Zinedine Zidane’s plans and so it’s unlikely that the Spanish giants would be willing to sell anyway.

That aside, with Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and others available to Mourinho at Man Utd, it’s debatable as to whether another central defender should be top of his transfer priority list.

Nevertheless, with interest in Varane based on this statement, it remains to be seen whether or not they opt to revisit it in the future.