Real Madrid to cash in on five stars to fund €400m Neymar transfer, with Man Utd, Chelsea & Liverpool targets facing the axe

Real Madrid look ready to offload as many as five big names in this summer’s transfer window in order to help fund a transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

According to Don Balon, this ambitious move could cost Real as much as €400million, so it would certainly require players to leave before it could be pushed through at such a high cost.

MORE: Real Madrid star ADMITS Jose Mourinho APPROACH to sign him

Neymar is undoubtedly one of the finest footballers on the planet, but losing so many players to bring in just one perhaps seems questionable, even if these aren’t necessarily among the most important members of Madrid’s first-team.

Don Balon list Gareth Bale, Raphael Varane, Isco, Karim Benzema, and Keylor Navas as the players who would likely make way so Real can bring in Neymar.

Another Don Balon report recently linked Bale with Chelsea, so this will likely be music to the ears of Blues fans who surely agree some big-name signings are much-needed this summer.

Don Balon have also previously reported of Manchester United’s interest in Varane, so Jose Mourinho will be a happy man if the Frenchman does become available to improve his struggling back line.

Finally, Liverpool have been linked as suitors for Benzema by Don Balon as Jurgen Klopp seems ready to take a gamble on the out-of-form striker to add some experience and depth to his front three.