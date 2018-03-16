SHOCK Man Utd transfer claim, key man tells friends he wants EXIT to join Barcelona

When it comes to Man Utd transfer news, this is going to be far from ideal for many supporters amid talk of a possible major exit.

It’s fair to say that this season has been a struggle for many of the players under Jose Mourinho as they battle to meet expectations, but none more so than midfielder Paul Pogba in recent weeks.

Having suffered a dip in form, the French international has been a major talking point for some time now and speculation over his future continues to surface.

According to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Daily Star, Pogba has revealed to his friends that he wants to play alongside Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, therefore casting doubt over his future at Old Trafford.

Much is made of the supposed poor relationship between the 25-year-old and boss Jose Mourinho in the report, while it’s claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is aware of his desire to move to the Nou Camp while ongoing issues with his agent, Mino Raiola, will see Los Blancos miss out.

This is the last thing many Utd supporters will want to read after their disappointment in the Champions League this week, as having splashed out £89m on Pogba in 2016, they’ll be bitterly frustrated that he hasn’t managed to kick on and express himself entirely to showcase his undoubted quality.

Whether or not he stays long enough to change that remains to be seen…