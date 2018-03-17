£20m Manchester United target given the green light to leave his Serie A club

A £20m Manchester United target has been given the green light to leave his current Serie A club.

Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij has been heavily linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United but now looks as though he may be on the verge of sealing a move to another Serie A club.

Just last month the Metro reported that both Manchester United and Chelsea had been linked to the Dutchman who’s time at Lazio looked set to be coming to an end.

The report stated that while de Vrij is set to be out of contract in the summer, Man United expected the defender to sign a new deal at Lazio that would include a £20m release clause that the Red Devils intended on triggering.

The report speculated that Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho looked to be engaging in a classic Manchester United against Chelsea battle for the defender, but it now looks as though it could be a different club that will tie down the future of de Vrij.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have stated that Inter Milan now look to be in pole position to secure The Dutch defender’s signature.

The report states that de Vrij has been given the green light to complete a move to Inter to sign a five-year deal.

However, could Manchester United and and Jose Mourinho have one more say in the saga before a deal for de Vrij is finalised? We certainly would not bet against it.