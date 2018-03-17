Chelsea manager Antonio Conte issues advice to Blues duo following pair’s international squad exemption

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has issued advice to Blues duo Gary Cahill and Alvaro Morata following the pair’s exemption from their respective international squads.

This is according to the Express, who are stating that Cahill and Morata were left out of the England and Spain squads respectively, and that Conte has said that the duo need to “work hard” in order to get back into his plans at Stamford Bridge.

The news outlet are also reporting that when asked about the Blues duo, Conte said “Hard time, hard time? I don’t understand it is a ‘hard time’. There is only one way: to work hard and to show that you deserve to play.”

Conte then added “I don’t see another way. Not to complain. You have to go straight. I can help them to improve if they work very hard to show they deserve to go.”

Both Cahill and Morata have struggled for the west London side this season, with the duo only making a handful of appearances in the past few weeks.

Despite making 21 league appearances for the Blues in the league this campaign, Cahill hasn’t impressed fans at all, with the former Aston Villa man being left out of four of the club’s last five games.

Morata, as well as Cahill, has been fairly disappointing, with the former Real Madrid forward only managing to bag 12 goals and five assists in 38 appearances for Conte’s side this campaign, an unimpressive record.

It’s not surprise to see that both of Cahill and Morata have been left out of the England and Spain squad’s respectively, as both have been some of the Blues’ worst performers this year.

It seems as if both will have to listen to Conte’s advice in order to reclaim their place in his side.