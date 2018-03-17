Chelsea players didn’t like what Antonio Conte did after the Barcelona game

Chelsea players were reportedly left ‘irked’ by the behaviour of Antonio Conte after the 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek.

The Italian tactician was very public in embracing Lionel Messi on two occasions, first at the final whistle and then again before leaving the Nou Camp pitch for the final time to return to the dressing room.

Chelsea’s players weren’t too impressed with Conte’s actions as they instead focused on acknowledging their travelling fans after a difficult game against Barca, reports Marca, as translated by the Metro.

Conte will certainly be feeling the heat at Stamford Bridge after such a disappointing season in which the club have never really looked like retaining their Premier League crown and could even miss out on a top four spot.

Judging from this Marca report, the former Juventus boss simply isn’t too popular in the dressing room anymore and has perhaps alienated his players too much by this point.

Known for being incredibly demanding with his physically exhausting training sessions, Conte may not have adjusted well enough to having more games to play this season as they’ve been back in the Champions League after spending a year out of the competition last term.