Chelsea star blames Blues transfer policy for Champions League exit to Barcelona

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has appeared to pin the blame for the midweek defeat to Barcelona on some of the club’s poor recent work in the transfer market.

The Spaniard spoke after the Blues were beaten 3-0 by Barca at the Nou Camp, and 4-1 on aggregate to drop out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage.

After finishing second in their group and landing themselves this tricky tie, this will no doubt go down as a disappointing season for Chelsea in Europe, especially as they’ve always had a reputation for unsettling the big boys in the past.

Alonso, however, feels that Chelsea lacked sufficient depth for the tournament this season and perhaps made a few too many new signings that left the squad a little less settled than when they won the Premier League title so convincingly last season.

Chelsea made plenty of changes over the summer and in January, with the likes of Nemanja Matic, Diego Costa and Michy Batshuayi among those to recently leave, while unconvincing additions such as Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Olivier Giroud have come in and made minimal impact.

Speaking after the game, Alonso is quoted by the Metro as saying: ‘It’s difficult as there are so many games this year and we have not got the deepest squad, maybe, and we have had new players this year.

‘We can only look forward and start fighting for fourth spot in the Champions League and try to win the FA Cup.’