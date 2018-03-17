FA Cup Live Stream – Watch Manchester Utd take on Brighton Live Streaming from Old Trafford – Can The Red Devils down the Seagulls?

Manchester Utd will look to get back to winning ways as they take on Chris Hughton’s Brighton side from Old Trafford in the FA Cup clash (KO 19:45).

How to Watch Man Utd v Brighton Live Stream

After being dumped out of the Champions League in midweek ,Manchester United’s hopes of silverware this season come down to the FA Cup as they face Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford, in the Saturday night kickoff.

And Jose Mourinho’s side host Brighton at Old Trafford later this evening with a trip to Wembley up for grabs, so there’s plenty of incentive for both sides to come out of the match with the win.

The Red Devils are now the bookies joint favourites, along with Spurs, to lift the trophy in May after Man City’s shock defeat at Wigan in the previous round.

Prior to the defeat against Sevilla on Tuesday, Man United had won three consecutive games and Mourinho will hope to bounce back immediately – a convincing home win against Brighton tonight would keep the Porto boss off the back pages – at least for a few days at least.

Man Utd v Brighton – Form Guide

As expected United are massive favourites for the game, but there’ll be plenty out there who quietly fancy the Seagull’s chances!

Brighton’s main priority is Premier League survival and Chris Hughton reiterated that in the build up to the game.

But with the Premier League new boys sitting seven points clear of the drop zone, they’re expected to take Saturday’s quarter final serious and have a real go at United who are vulnerable at the back.

The visitors have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions so will be full of confidence heading to Old Trafford, while Jose Mourinho’s side will be looking to bounce straight back following their dismal display in the Champions League last week.

Man Utd vs Brighton Team News

Manchester United have no fresh injury news so Mourinho will have the same squad to choose from as he did against Sevilla in the Champions League.

As for Brighton Gaetan Bong and Dale Stephens face late fitness tests while Anthony Knockaert and Steve Sidwell are definite absentees.

Man Utd vs Brighton Betting Odds

Romelu Lukaku has scored 11 goals in his last 10 FA Cup appearances and looks good value to score anytime at around 21/20.

The game takes place at the unusual time of 19:45 on a Saturday night.

But will it be vintage Saturday night entertainment? I highly doubt it. United will probably dominate and they’ll probably win, but I can’t see it being a classic.

Their dodgy defence could provide some drama though and we could see plenty of goals. Man Utd to win and BTTS is best priced at 5/2.

Manchester Utd Press Conference

