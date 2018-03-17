Great news for Chelsea: Key figure delivers positive update on short-term future plans

With his contract set to expire in 2019, there has been growing concern for Chelsea supporters over the long-term future of Thibaut Courtois.

Back Chelsea to beat Leicester on Sunday to win £1 MILLION in Betfair’s FREE TO PLAY Pick 6 game – Follow This Link to register and play (over 18s only, one entry per customer, terms apply) Entries close at 3pm Saturday, so get your selections in before then!

It’s fair to say that the Belgian goalkeeper has been a pivotal part of their recent success, playing a prominent role in their two Premier League successes in the last three years.

SEE MORE: Chelsea star decides when he’ll push for Real Madrid transfer

Having established himself as one of the top shot-stoppers in Europe with the Blues following an impressive loan spell at Atletico Madrid, the 25-year-old has proven to be a key figure at Stamford Bridge and one that will not be easily replaced.

As a result, his comments below will likely be music to the ears of many Chelsea fans, as he has ultimately suggested that he will still be with the club next season which may well rule out a summer exit.

“I’m committed to Chelsea. I have a contract until next year and I will be here. I will do my best for it,” he is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

“I think it is better to wait until the end of the season. All I can say is I’m committed to Chelsea and also committed for next year.”

Naturally, there will still be concern as until Courtois puts pen to paper on a new deal to really commit himself to Chelsea, there will always be the threat of an exit looming over him with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid both specifically named as interested parties in the report.

With Willy Caballero and Eduardo at the club currently as back-up options, it will be a headache for Chelsea if Courtois leaves as they’ll have to surely splash out on an established replacement who can offer a long-term solution.

For now though, the Belgian sounds as though he wants transfer talk to stop as he plans on honouring his contract at least, with Chelsea undoubtedly hoping that they can convince him to stay even longer.