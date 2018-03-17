Deal agreed: Man Utd closer to completing €300million transfer after club take major decision

Manchester United have been handed some very positive transfer news in the Spanish media today regarding a potential summer signing.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Tottenham striker Harry Kane at various points this season and it now looks like they’ll be alone in targeting the England international this summer.

Although Spurs are asking for a whopping €300million for Kane, that shouldn’t be too much to put off United, who have shown their remarkable spending power in recent seasons.

Kane could become the latest big name to make his way to Old Trafford now as Don Balon claim Real Madrid have cooled their interest in the 24-year-old.

The Spanish giants have instead made the decision to focus on the cheaper target of Bayern Munich hit-man Robert Lewandowski, whom they can sign for just €125m.

The Poland international wants out of the Allianz Arena this summer for a new challenge and various recent reports have linked him with a number of top clubs.

Real seems to be his preferred destination as he agrees personal terms with the club, with Bayern now just needing to rubber-stamp the sale.

This could see Kane move to United instead as Tottenham surely stand little chance of holding on to their goal machine for much longer after another outstanding campaign.

With Romelu Lukaku unconvincing at United, Kane could be an ideal upgrade up front if his exploits for Spurs are anything to go by.