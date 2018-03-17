Jose Mourinho blasted by pundit for failing to get best out of Man Utd star duo

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has been criticised by Alan Shearer for not getting the best out of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez since they arrived at the club.

The Portuguese tactician is under fire in general right now following his side’s elimination from the Champions League in midweek to Sevilla.

SEE MORE: ‘People listen to idiots’ – Watch Jose Mourinho continue Man Utd rant with written press

However, Shearer makes a valid point as neither Pogba nor Sanchez have had the level of influence or impact expected when they were signed by the Red Devils.

The Frenchman in particular has now had long enough to settle and showcase the quality that was displayed at Juventus, as he undoubtedly emerged as one of the top midfielders in Europe with his form for the Turin giants.

Under Antonio Conte, he was used on the left of a midfield three and thrived, but perhaps through a combination of his limitations defensively and Mourinho’s tactics and system, he hasn’t been able to be as effective since returning to Manchester in 2016.

Sanchez is a bit more of a head-scratcher as the Chilean international was hugely influence at Arsenal last season but seems to have lost his way this year before his January switch to Old Trafford.

In 10 games for Man Utd, he’s managed just one goal and two assists, and Shearer has questioned Mourinho’s role in their struggles as he isn’t getting the best of the pair.

“They signed Paul Pogba for £90 million and Jose is not getting the best out of him,” he told Coral. “I am not sure Pogba knows what is expected from him on the pitch. He doesn’t know if he should be sitting, attacking or doing a bit of both.

“They signed Alexis Sanchez and it looks like they have got his twin brother. He looks like the little boy lost. It is the coach’s job to get the best out of the players.”

It’s Mourinho’s responsibility to get the best out of this team in general, and in order to meet their objectives and expectations, key players like Pogba and Sanchez need to start delivering week in and week out. That starts with how the manager sets the team up.