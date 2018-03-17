Jose Mourinho issues CHALLENGE to Man Utd with MAJOR transfer demand

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho came out fighting in his press conference on Friday, but he has now issued a message to the hierarchy about spending at the club.

With rivals Man City on course to win the Premier League title this season, the Red Devils will have to focus on the FA Cup if they wish to secure silverware this season following on from their elimination from the Champions League this week.

For a club of their stature and with big expectations, that simply won’t be enough for many supporters, and now Mourinho has suggested that more spending could be needed in order to bridge the gap and ensure Man Utd can compete for major trophies moving forward.

Given he’s already splashed out on the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku since arriving at Old Trafford, it’s debatable as to whether throwing more money at the situation is going to be the solution.

Some will argue that Mourinho should be doing more with what he has at his disposal already, while others will support his assessment and believe that United are still short of world-class players in key positions.

Whichever side of the argument people sit, it’s clear from the comments below that Mourinho expects Man Utd to back him in the summer transfer window again.

“We will try but the reality is that some clubs, they were more ready to win,” said Mourinho.

“One thing is to go for the jugular and another is to build in a different process.

“If the clubs that are in a better situation than us and stop investing and we invest then we are side to side. But if they are in a better situation and keep investing same or more, it’s difficult.”