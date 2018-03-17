Liverpool could hold advantage in €60m battle with Arsenal, La Liga giants eye replacement

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has been one of the top performers in Europe for some time, but reports claim he could leave the Bernabeu this summer.

The 32-year-old joined Los Blancos in 2012, and has gone on to make 245 appearances for the club while winning a La Liga title, three Champions League trophies and three FIFA Club World Cups.

Modric has been a joy to watch on countless occasions as he has an ability, alongside Toni Kroos, to dictate the tempo of a game with a sense of control in possession, and he has undoubtedly been a pivotal figure in Madrid’s recent success.

However, as he prepares to turn 33 later this year, his time in the Spanish capital could be coming to an end with El Gol Digital, as re-reported by The Express, noting that both Liverpool and Arsenal are keen to sign him and would be willing to splash out €60m.

Perhaps a decisive point is also raised in the report though, in that Madrid are considering Reds midfielder Emre Can to be a replacement this summer, with the German international available on a free transfer given his current contract will expire at the end of the season.

From a financial perspective, it makes a lot of sense for Real Madrid. If they can grab Can on a free, it leaves them free to use that possible €60m fee for Modric to strengthen the squad elsewhere.

In terms of the impact on Modric’s future though, the report hints at the fact that if Madrid are targeting Can, that could give Liverpool the edge over Arsenal as the clubs could try and consider some sort of deal.

It’s difficult to see that happening though, as with Can’s contract expiring, it’s essentially his prerogative to now find his new challenge and club if he chooses to leave Anfield, which seemingly wouldn’t need much input from Liverpool at all.

Either way, especially with ambitions of competing in Europe and given his previous Premier League experience with Tottenham, Modric still has a lot to give and any club capable of prising him away from the Bernabeu will be much better off.