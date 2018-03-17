Liverpool fans claim Mohamed Salah will “push Messi for the Ballon D’Or” following “unplayable” performance against Watford

Liverpool fans took to social media to laud world class star Mohamed Salah following his stunning performance against Watford at Anfield this evening. 

The Egyptian international scored four and bagged one assists as the Reds demolished the Hornets 5-0 this evening, as Jurgen Klopp’s side climbed up to third in the league table, just two points behind rivals Man United.

All four of the former Chelsea star’s goals were fantastic, with his second strike being something special and Lionel Messi-esque as the home side steamrolled Javi Gracia’s side.

His four goals now means that the forward is now on 28 league goals this season, meaning he has bagged almost a goal a game in the Premier League this campaign.

Sadio Mane also bagged two assists, with Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino scoring a fantastic no-look back-heel to wrap up a fine evening for the former English champions.

During and after the match, fans took to Twitter to heap praise on the player following his insane performance today.

Here are a few select tweets from fans lauding the Egyptian for his display this evening.

