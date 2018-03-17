Mohamed Salah has just done something no Liverpool player has ever done before

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has just scored his 34th goal of the season for the Reds, meaning he’s made history with the club.

Having joined from Roma in the summer, the Egypt international has now scored the most goals of any player in their debut season for Liverpool…ever.

WATCH: Video: Mohamed Salah scores near perfect replica of classic Lionel Messi strike for Liverpool vs Watford

This is quite extraordinary from a player who doesn’t even play as an out-and-out striker, with the 25-year-old proving simply unplayable on that right flank.

For his first goal against Watford today, Salah channelled the spirit of Lionel Messi against Bayern Munich in 2014/15 to send the defender onto his backside before calmly slotting home.

Salah’s second was a real poacher’s effort from a peach of a cross from left-back Andrew Robertson, showing he can do just about everything.

34 – Salah has now scored more goals than any other Liverpool player in their debut season at the club. Historic. https://t.co/5fxjDuxLwr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2018

That puts the former Chelsea man onto 34 goals in all competitions for the season, moving him one ahead of the 33 managed by Fernando Torres in his debut season at Anfield back in 2007/08.

Until now, no player had managed more than that in their first season wearing Red, ensuring Salah’s place in the club history books as a truly special talent.