Video: Romelu Lukaku scores 25th goal of the season to make it Manchester United 1-0 Brighton

Romelu Lukaku has scored the opening goal for Manchester United to make it 1-0 against Brighton in tonight’s FA Cup clash at Old Trafford.

The Belgium international headed in superbly from Nemanja Matic’s pinpoint cross to net his 25th of the season in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Lukaku’s goal is a crucial one for United as they look to bounce back from the midweek defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League.

United were lacking this kind of quality in attack against Sevilla, but Lukaku has shown once again that he can deliver the goods for this club.

Jose Mourinho may be flirting with signing more big names and spending even more after his side’s recent struggles, but 25 goals is a very decent return from a player who can still get better.

United now have a 1-0 lead at half time and will be hoping to make it through to the semi-finals to boost their only realistic hopes of silverware this season.