Jose Mourinho takes big gamble by axing big-name Manchester United duo for FA Cup clash vs Brighton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho looks to have made a big statement today by dropping both Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba against Brighton.

The Red Devils take on the Seagulls in the FA Cup this evening as they look to make it into the semi-finals of the competition and save their season from collapse.

United dropped out of the Champions League with a shock defeat to Sevilla in midweek and cannot afford another slip-up here today.

However, Mourinho has taken a pretty big gamble by dropping out-of-form star duo Sanchez and Pogba to the bench today after their recent struggles.

It will be interesting to see if this backfires for United, who go instead with Juan Mata in Pogba’s attacking midfield role and also give Anthony Martial a start up front alongside Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku.

The Portuguese tactician had better know what he’s doing, as he surely cannot afford too many more mistakes if he is to keep his job at United.