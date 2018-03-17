Euro giants braced for Manchester United to trigger star’s €100m buy-out clause in exciting transfer

Manchester United seemingly remain in the hunt to complete the transfer of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann despite signing Alexis Sanchez in January.

The Red Devils are yet to see the best of the former Arsenal man since his move and may be starting to panic if latest transfer rumours from Spain are anything to go by.

Griezmann was repeatedly linked by a number of sources with a move to Old Trafford around a year ago before Atletico’s transfer ban for the first half of this season seemed to end any possibility of a deal.

United have since moved on by signing big-name attackers like Romelu Lukaku in the summer and Sanchez in January, but Jose Mourinho’s side continue to struggle.

The club were surprisingly dumped out of the Champions League by Sevilla this week and need to continue to strengthen, with Don Balon suggesting they’re continuing to target Griezmann.

The France international looks an ideal buy for Mourinho’s side and Don Balon claim Atletico anticipate offers from both United and Barcelona to trigger the 26-year-old’s €100million release clause.

Griezmann can play a variety of attacking roles and has been one of Europe’s most dangerous front-men in the last few seasons, so could definitely be the man to help take United to the next level.