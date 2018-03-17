Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to beat Arsenal, Chelsea & Liverpool to £53m transfer after CL exit

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants his club to seal the transfer of James Rodriguez after his side’s elimination from the Champions League this week.

The Colombia international is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid and has had a decent season at the Allianz Arena after struggling in the last couple of years at the Bernabeu.

MORE: Euro giants braced for Man Utd to trigger star’s €100m buy-out clause in exciting transfer

Rodriguez is undoubtedly a top talent on his day and it seems his form has attracted United’s attention, according to Spanish source Don Balon.

The 26-year-old could certainly add some much-needed spark and creativity to a Red Devils side that has been somewhat lacking in that area for much of this season as they’ve largely flopped in their most important games.

United have a poor record away to the other big six sides and were of course not good enough in either leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Sevilla.

Rodriguez could solve that problem, but United may have competition from three of their main rivals.

Don Balon recently claimed Bayern could consider selling the former Monaco man for around £53million if they end up signing him permanently from Madrid, which seems a tempting price in this market.

Another report from Don Balon has also stated that Rodriguez is tempted by a move to England and that Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were among his admirers at the time.

All three sides have their issues in attacking midfield, with Arsenal recently losing Alexis Sanchez and relying on under-performing players like Alex Iwobi, while Chelsea have good options but could do with more as they face dropping out of the top four this term.

Liverpool are surely the strongest up front of that lot but lost Philippe Coutinho in January and could do with more depth in that area.