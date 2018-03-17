Mohamed Salah explains how he’s hit such ridiculous goal figures for Liverpool

Liverpool’s four-goal hero Mohamed Salah has explained how he’s hit such phenomenal numbers for goals for the Reds this season.

The Egyptian forward has been an absolute revelation since moving to Liverpool from Roma in the summer, scoring 36 goals in 40 games in all competitions.

MORE: Salah morphs into Messi, Liverpool look like European Champions in-waiting with 5-0 Watford thrashing

Salah’s stunning display today saw him move onto 28 Premier League goals – four clear of his nearest rival in the race for the Golden Boot, and he also overtook Fernando Torres for the most goals scored by a Liverpool player in their debut season with the club.

Quite simply, the 25-year-old is a ridiculous talent who is fast looking favourite for both PFA Player of the Year and the Golden Boot, while his remarkable scoring surely gives Liverpool real hope of winning the Champions League.

Humble as ever, though, Salah spoke after the game of how he couldn’t have scored so many goals if not for his team-mates as he credited the approach of the team for his amazing statistics.

‘I have to thank every one of my teammates, without them I couldn’t have reached these numbers,’ he told BT Sport.

‘Each game we try to get the three points, that’s the most important thing, but every game I want to score, I want to help the team.’

Salah certainly shone at previous club Roma, but few could have expected quite this impact from him in his first season at Liverpool.

It’s Chelsea fans you have to feel sorry for, though, as they let him go after barely playing him earlier in his career.