Video: Mohamed Salah scores near perfect replica of classic Lionel Messi strike for Liverpool vs Watford

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has scored his 25th Premier League goal of the season and may actually be morphing into Lionel Messi.

Just watch below as the Egypt international pulls off a superb faint that leaves Watford defenders on their back-sides before he calmly slots home with his right foot.

The finish is a little different as he didn’t opt for the chip on this occasion, but the build-up to this strike against the Hornets really does look uncannily similar to that famous Messi effort against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final of 2014/15.

Don’t believe us? Watch that old Messi classic below. There’s definitely something in it.

Salah has had an incredible first season at Anfield, performing well above anyone’s realistic expectations with his immense goal record.

The 25-year-old now has 33 for the Reds in all competitions and leads the Premier League scoring charts with his finish this afternoon.

