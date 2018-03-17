Real Madrid consider shock £53m raid on Barcelona as part of four-man transfer list

Real Madrid could reportedly be very active over the next few weeks keeping tabs on potential summer signings who are in action in the Champions League.

Although they remain in the hunt in Europe, Los Blancos have experienced a disappointing season compared to their usual high standards.

SEE MORE: £80m goal machine decides on next club after holding Arsenal & Chelsea transfer talks

With the La Liga title seemingly out of sight given the 15 point gap to Barcelona coupled with the fact that they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey, the Champions League now remains their only hope of silverware this season.

They face Juventus in the quarter-finals after the draw was made on Friday, but according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, the Spanish giants will have their scouts out to keep an eye on Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic, Alisson and surprisingly Samuel Umtiti.

It’s highly unlikely that Madrid haven’t already got a good idea of what these top players can offer, but it’s suggested that their performances in the upcoming games in Europe will be assessed, with a view of Umtiti becoming a £53m target, as per his release clause in his current contract.

It remains to be seen whether or not the capital club are successful with any potential moves for these players, but it’s particularly difficult to see them prise one of Barcelona’s most important stars away from the Nou Camp.

The French international has formed a pivotal partnership with Gerard Pique in the heart of the Barca defence, and while the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will get plenty of plaudits, the La Liga leaders have conceded just 13 goals in 28 league games this season.

That’s a big part of their success across the board, and so while Dybala, Pjanic and Alisson could be realistic targets, albeit all three are crucial to Juventus and Roma respectively too, it doesn’t seem realistic to suggest that Umtiti could find himself at Real Madrid next season.

They’re certainly looking in the right places though and with Sergio Ramos turning 32 later this month, they may need a long-term replacement sooner rather than later.